Enemy attacked Lviv region with three drones at night, all of them were neutralized, 4 trucks burned down

At night, Russian troops attacked Lviv region with drones. Four trucks burned down in an industrial area, but there were no casualties. All 3 enemy drones were neutralized. This was announced on Friday by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

At about 03:15 this night, the wreckage of a Shahed - Geranium-2 drone fell in the industrial area of Lviv district. Four trucks caught fire. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene. The fire was extinguished in 1.5 hours. Unfortunately, the trucks are beyond repair - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 32 firefighters worked to eliminate the fire, using 6 units of special equipment.

In total, during the two air alerts that were announced in Lviv region last night, the enemy attacked our region with three attack drones. All of them were neutralized by our air defense. The most important thing: there were no casualties or injuries - Kozitsky said .

He added that all life support systems in the region are operating normally.

Russian attack on Lviv injured 66 people, including 10 children - city council