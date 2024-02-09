The enemy attacked 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: fired from aircraft and artillery, attacked with more than 50 drones

Zaporizhzhia region suffered 156 attacks by Russian troops over the past day. The Russian military attacked, in particular, with 58 drones. No casualties were reported. UNN reports this with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 156 attacks in 24 localities of Zaporizhzhya region - the RMA said in a statement.

Details

The occupants reportedly hit Orikhove and Novodarivka with 5 air shells, fired at Huliaipilske, Temyrivka and Pyatikhatky with MLRS.

58 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne and Poltava.

In addition, 90 enemy artillery shells hit the territory of Huliaipol, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Pryiutne, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.

