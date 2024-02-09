The enemy attacked 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: fired from aircraft and artillery, attacked with more than 50 drones

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101713 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128398 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129650 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171169 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275341 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177803 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167004 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244097 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101393 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84118 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80738 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93116 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33443 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275341 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229313 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240671 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1589 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128398 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103610 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103756 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120066 views
The enemy attacked 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: fired from aircraft and artillery, attacked with more than 50 drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28783 views

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military attacked 24 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, launching over 156 strikes with aircraft, artillery and more than 50 drones.

Zaporizhzhia region suffered 156 attacks by Russian troops over the past day. The Russian military attacked, in particular, with 58 drones. No casualties were reported. UNN reports this with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. 

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 156 attacks in 24 localities of Zaporizhzhya region 

- the RMA said in a statement. 

Details 

The occupants reportedly hit Orikhove and Novodarivka with 5 air shells, fired at Huliaipilske, Temyrivka and Pyatikhatky with MLRS.

58 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka,  Levadne and Poltava.

In addition, 90 enemy artillery shells hit the territory of Huliaipol, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Pryiutne, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.

Russians fired 342 shells in Kherson region, hit critical infrastructure, causing casualties - RMA09.02.24, 08:32 • 26653 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

