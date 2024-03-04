The meteorological spring began 37 days earlier than the long-term average, which was influenced by the weather of this year's winter, the warmest in Kyiv since records began in 1881.

This is reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, according to UNN.

Details

Much warmer-than-normal weather caused the onset of meteorological spring much earlier than usual - on January 24, when there was a steady upward transition of air temperature through 0°C - the observatory said in a statement.

This year's spring change period was at least 37 days ahead of the long-term average.

At the same time, the researchers found that last winter was the third warmest winter in Kyiv since 1881. The average air temperature for the winter of 2023/2024 was 0.3°C, which is 2.8°C above the climate norm.

Recall

In 2023, the record global temperature will exceed pre-industrial levels by 1.45°C, exceeding the threshold set by the Paris Agreement.

