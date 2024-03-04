$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22701 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54629 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238276 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208974 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225410 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250291 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156178 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371868 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The early onset of spring in Kyiv is due to one of the warmest winters in history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35141 views

The early start of spring in Kyiv was caused by the warmest winter on record, which began 37 days earlier than average.

The early onset of spring in Kyiv is due to one of the warmest winters in history

The meteorological spring began 37 days earlier than the long-term average, which was influenced by the weather of this year's winter, the warmest in Kyiv since records began in 1881.

This is reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, according to UNN.

Details

Much warmer-than-normal weather caused the onset of meteorological spring much earlier than usual - on January 24, when there was a steady upward transition of air temperature through 0°C

- the observatory said in a statement.

This year's spring change period was at least 37 days ahead of the long-term average.

At the same time, the researchers found that last winter was the third warmest winter in Kyiv since 1881. The average air temperature for the winter of 2023/2024 was 0.3°C, which is 2.8°C above the climate norm.

Recall

In 2023, the record global temperature will exceed pre-industrial levels by 1.45°C, exceeding the threshold set by the Paris Agreement.

