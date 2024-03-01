$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22678 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 78897 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54556 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238108 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208859 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182715 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225388 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250287 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156174 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371865 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The draft law on mobilization is not on the preliminary agenda for the next plenary week - Zheleznyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23817 views

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the preliminary agenda for the next plenary week of the parliament does not include draft laws on mobilization and the report of the head of the SBU on wiretapping of journalists.

The draft law on mobilization is not on the preliminary agenda for the next plenary week - Zheleznyak

The preliminary agenda of the next plenary week of the parliament does not include draft laws on mobilization and the report of the head of the SBU on wiretapping of journalists, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"They sent the agenda for the next plenary week. This is a preliminary one, so it may change. In short: there is no draft law on mobilization No. 10449; there is no report by the head of the SBU on wiretapping of journalists; Bezuhla is dismissed from the post of deputy defense committee.... You get the idea," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Amendments to the draft law on mobilization are grouped into 16 blocks: the committee expects this will help speed up the process28.02.24, 13:04 • 24831 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Security Service of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
