The draft law on mobilization is not on the preliminary agenda for the next plenary week - Zheleznyak

The preliminary agenda of the next plenary week of the parliament does not include draft laws on mobilization and the report of the head of the SBU on wiretapping of journalists, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday, UNN reports.

"They sent the agenda for the next plenary week. This is a preliminary one, so it may change. In short: there is no draft law on mobilization No. 10449; there is no report by the head of the SBU on wiretapping of journalists; Bezuhla is dismissed from the post of deputy defense committee.... You get the idea," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

