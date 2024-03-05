The draft law on mobilization considers three options for submitting information to the CCM - Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22674 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 78877 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54551 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238088 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208852 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182713 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225386 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250286 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156174 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371865 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26670 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 78877 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 238088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 190903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208852 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15134 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24035 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50435 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57940 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The draft law on mobilization considers three options for submitting information to the CCM - Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24037 views

The draft law on mobilization considers three options for citizens to submit information to the military commissariat: in person, through administrative service centers, or online through an electronic cabinet.

The draft law on mobilization considers three options for submitting information to the CCM - Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada

The National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee continues to work on the draft law on mobilization and demobilization and believes that citizens should have the right to submit their data to the CCM in various ways. This was stated by MP, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA Yehor Chernev, write UNN.

Details

Three options for submitting information to the TP are considered:

  • Come in person and update the data;
  • Do it at the ASC;
  • Register an electronic cabinet and do it online without visiting the TCC.

It will be the duty of citizens, not the right, to update their data within 60 days of the law's entry into force. All persons liable for military service must register and fulfill their military duty,

-The parliamentarian noted.

He also said that three options for restrictions are currently being discussed with regard to the "evaders": a temporary ban on traveling abroad, a temporary restriction on the right to drive vehicles, and blocking bank accounts. The Committee did not support the idea of blocking accounts, as it does not consider it a real effective norm.

According to him, the Committee is also currently actively discussing the issue of demobilization of people who have served 36 months.

Recall

The deputy chairman of the relevant Rada committee, Yegor Chernev , saidthat the draft law on mobilization has both positive and controversial aspects and needs further substantiation and possible revision.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14