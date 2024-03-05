The draft law on mobilization considers three options for submitting information to the CCM - Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada

The National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee continues to work on the draft law on mobilization and demobilization and believes that citizens should have the right to submit their data to the CCM in various ways. This was stated by MP, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA Yehor Chernev, write UNN.

Three options for submitting information to the TP are considered:

Come in person and update the data;

Do it at the ASC;

Register an electronic cabinet and do it online without visiting the TCC.

It will be the duty of citizens, not the right, to update their data within 60 days of the law's entry into force. All persons liable for military service must register and fulfill their military duty, -The parliamentarian noted.

He also said that three options for restrictions are currently being discussed with regard to the "evaders": a temporary ban on traveling abroad, a temporary restriction on the right to drive vehicles, and blocking bank accounts. The Committee did not support the idea of blocking accounts, as it does not consider it a real effective norm.

According to him, the Committee is also currently actively discussing the issue of demobilization of people who have served 36 months.

The deputy chairman of the relevant Rada committee, Yegor Chernev , saidthat the draft law on mobilization has both positive and controversial aspects and needs further substantiation and possible revision.