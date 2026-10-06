The dollar crossed the psychological threshold, while the euro continues to fall in value — exchange rates from the NBU

As of Tuesday, October 6, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.06 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 44.99 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.48. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU’s data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.0564 UAH (+7 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.4830 UAH (-5 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5256 UAH (-1 kopeck) per zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 Tuesday:

at banks, the dollar is trading at 44.75–45.28 UAH, the euro at 50.24–50.96 UAH, and the zloty at 11.26–11.78 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 45.02–45.05 UAH/USD and 50.39–50.41 UAH/EUR.

Reminder

The euro fell to its lowest level since May 2025 amid France’s financial problems, while the dollar strengthened despite weak US employment data.

Budget 2027: Accounting Chamber identified risks related to UAH 1.5 trillion in loans and defense spending