The "director" of the occupation Kherson SIZO was served a notice of suspicion for the forced transfer of more than 150 convicts

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82045 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107511 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150358 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154380 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250601 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174206 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165456 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40579 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32620 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64857 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58993 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224639 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82045 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112963 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113856 views
The "director" of the occupation Kherson SIZO was served a notice of suspicion for the forced transfer of more than 150 convicts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29752 views

A 46-year-old man from Mykolaiv region, who was appointed by the Russian occupation authorities as the "director" of the Kherson SIZO, is suspected of forcibly transferring and deporting more than 150 convicts to Russia and the occupied territories.

The "director" of the occupation "pre-trial detention center," who is suspected of forcibly transferring and deporting more than 150 convicts from Kherson region, was served with a notice of suspicion , the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

The police found out that in May 2022, the Russian occupation authorities created an illegal institution, Detention Center No. 1, on the basis of the state institution Kherson Detention Center. A 46-year-old native of Mykolaiv region was appointed its "director". 

"During the occupation of the city, he wore the uniform and equipment of the Russian armed forces and told the prisoners that he was the new 'head' of the institution," the police said.

According to the police, in October 2022, on the eve of the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, the suspect received an order from the occupation authorities to forcibly transfer convicts from the regional center to the Left Bank. "The suspect and his subordinates forcibly and against the will of the prisoners moved more than 150 convicts from the institution "Pre-trial detention center No. 1" to the "Holoprystan correctional colony No. 7" in "special cars" for the transportation of prisoners. Later, five people were transferred without their consent to penitentiary institutions of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied settlements of Ukraine," the police said.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion in absentia of committing a crime stipulated by Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Namely, cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians, expulsion of civilians for forced labor, looting of national property in the occupied territory, use of means of warfare prohibited by international law, other violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as ordering such actions committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. The defendant faces imprisonment for up to 12 years.

22.06.23, 14:54 • 602102 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson

