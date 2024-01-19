ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The director of an aqua farm in Vinnytsia region has once again confirmed that the local poultry farm was not involved in the massive fish kill

The director of an aqua farm in Vinnytsia region has once again confirmed that the local poultry farm was not involved in the massive fish kill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26975 views

The Vinnytsia poultry farm was not involved in the mass death of fish in the fishery.

The head of the aqua farm at the Ladyzhyn Reservoir in the village of Stepashky, Oleksandr Korkh, has once again confirmed that the Vinnytsia poultry farm was not involved in the massive fish deaths at this fishery. According to him, another main version of the death of nine tons of sturgeon and beluga is being considered. Korch told about this in comments to the publication Kurkul, writes UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Korkh, having studied the situation in detail, concluded that economic activity could not have caused the death of fish in the lake in Stepashky.

Currently, he is considering the possibility of chlorine entering the water from the upstream water intake as the main version of the fish kill. But this version, according to Korch, needs to be confirmed.

"Chlorine is very difficult to detect. The drinking water that flows from the taps is chlorinated because the chemical kills all living things and then simply disappears. If you ask the residents of Ladyzhyn, for six years now, the water has been turned off for a short period in the summer, and when it is turned on, it smells like fish. Chlorine simply burns out the gills of sturgeons and they disintegrate," Korkh said.

Today, January 19, the meeting of the Vinnytsia Regional Council's working group, which was set up in October last year to investigate the incident, is finally scheduled to take place, unexpectedly postponed from January 16.

However, according to some members of the working group, the initiators of its creation, a group from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy , used its work to settle political scores rather than to find the real causes of the fish death in one of the lakes of the Ladyzhyn reservoir.

Korkh was invited to the group's meeting to present his findings. 

Context

On October 3, 2023, a massive fish pestilence occurred on the lake of the Ladyzhyn Reservoir in the village of Stepashky, Vinnytsia region.

According to Oleksandr Korkh, head of the First Aquaproduction Company LLC, three thousand sturgeon and beluga sturgeon with a total weight of nine tons died.

The State Environmental Inspectorate in Vinnytsia Oblast took water samples in the lake. The results of the examination showed that the indicators of ammonium nitrogen, nitrite ions, phosphates, sulfates, and chlorite ions were within the permissible range.

Subsequently, the head of the Union of Ecologists of Ukraine, Viktor Bulgakov, explained that, according to the results of the research conducted, the economic activities of the Vinnytsia poultry farm could not have led to the death of fish. 

"There is a certain objective situation that basically looks like this: general water use, water intake issues, and then the emergence of certain effluents and water circulation that are not related to external industrial enterprises.

I personally went to the site, we conducted a survey and took samples for analysis. Accordingly, there are no complicated or obvious violations of the impact on the environment. In fact, Korch himself confirmed that there is no connection - natural or artificial. Accordingly, there are no impacts related to other enterprises,"  said Viktor Bulgakov.

Korkh, after visiting the production facilities of the Vinnytsia poultry farm, personally verified that the company had nothing to do with the massive fish kill.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

