The deputy of the Sumy Regional Council is suspected of premeditated murder of a forester

The deputy of the Sumy Regional Council is suspected of murdering a man with a hunting weapon. This is reported by the prosecutor's office of Sumy region, reports UNN.

Details

On June 22, 2024, the head of the Sumy regional prosecutor's office, Alexander Panchenko, announced suspicion of committing premeditated murder under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, on June 21, at about 19:00 in the hunting farm "Northern Forest" in the village of Zarechye, Konotop district, an event occurred during which a deputy, a hunter, shot at a forest master. The man died on the spot from his injuries.

Now the suspect is in custody, which is being decided in a Temporary Detention Center. The pre-trial investigation continues under the supervision of investigators of the Investigative Department of the Gunp in the Sumy region.

Suspicion reported: in Sumy region, a man distributed symbols banned in Ukraine