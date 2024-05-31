The Defense Forces hit 21 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and one air defense system during the day - the General Staff

Over the past day, 127 military clashes occurred in various sectors of the front. Defense Forces at times 21 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, one air defense system and two enemy artillery systems. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summary for 10:30 on May 31, reports UNN.

Over the past day, there have been 127 military clashes. In total, the Russian occupiers launched three missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements with the use of 22 missiles, 64 airstrikes with the use of 97 Kabs, and carried out more than three thousand attacks from various types of weapons, including 123 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems - the General Staff said in a statement.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 21 areas of concentration of Personnel, one air defense system and two enemy artillery systems.

Over the past day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1,390 people. The enemy also lost 18 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, 55 operational-tactical UAVs, seven missiles, 56 vehicles and 11 units of special equipment.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: accurate strikes were carried out on terminals in the Krasnodar Krai