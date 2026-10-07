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The death toll from Russia's missile strike on Pryluky has risen to 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1812 views

In Pryluky, a missile struck a high-rise building: 16 people were killed, including four children, and another 55 were injured. Thirty-one buildings were damaged.

The death toll from Russia's missile strike on Pryluky has risen to 16
Dismantling the rubble of a high-rise building after Russia's strike on Pryluky. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The number of people killed as a result of Russia's missile strike on a high-rise building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on October 7 has increased to 16. Another 55 people were injured. UNN reports this, citing data from the regional Main Directorate of the National Police.

As of 3:00 p.m., 16 people were killed as a result of a missile hitting a residential building in the city of Pryluky, including 4 children. 55 people were injured (7 children)

- the police reported.

According to the report, 15 apartment buildings and 16 private houses were damaged (the exact number is being determined).

Rescue and search operations are ongoing.

"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shelling07.10.26, 10:40 • 20450 views

Aftermath of Russia's attack in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

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