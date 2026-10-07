The death toll from Russia's missile strike on Pryluky has risen to 16
Kyiv • UNN
In Pryluky, a missile struck a high-rise building: 16 people were killed, including four children, and another 55 were injured. Thirty-one buildings were damaged.
The number of people killed as a result of Russia's missile strike on a high-rise building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on October 7 has increased to 16. Another 55 people were injured. UNN reports this, citing data from the regional Main Directorate of the National Police.
As of 3:00 p.m., 16 people were killed as a result of a missile hitting a residential building in the city of Pryluky, including 4 children. 55 people were injured (7 children)
According to the report, 15 apartment buildings and 16 private houses were damaged (the exact number is being determined).
Rescue and search operations are ongoing.
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