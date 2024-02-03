The Day of the Woman Doctor, the Day of Combating Profanity. What else can be celebrated on February 3

Today, February 3, is the Day of the Woman Doctor, UNN reports.

It was on February 3, 1821, that Elizabeth Blackwell was born, in whose honor this event was introduced.

Since childhood, the girl dreamed of becoming a doctor. But because of the stereotypes that existed at the time, she could not get a professional medical education for a long time. In 1849, she graduated from medical college.

In 1869, Elizabeth opened a practice in London, continuing to fight for the rights of women in the medical profession. In 1874, she managed to establish a medical school for women.

Blackwell is the author of numerous medical articles and books on prevention, hygiene, and sanitation. She has also been concerned with family planning, medical ethics, and Christian morality in medicine.

Also today, you can join the celebration of the Day Against Profanity.

Profanity exists in every language, and people use it to verbally express aggression. Swear words interfere with literate and cultural speech, and also signal psychological problems. Negative words multiply the negativity in our lives.

February 3 is also known as Bird Feeding Day. The event was launched in the United States and quickly became popular in many countries around the world. Its goal is to remind people of the need to feed birds in winter.

Anyone who wants to participate in this event just needs to make a bird feeder themselves.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Anna the Prophetess.

Anna was a widow and led a righteous life. According to legend, when she was 84 years old, Mary and Joseph brought the baby Jesus to the temple, she took him in her arms, and proclaimed that he was the future Messiah.

Anna, Semen, and Dmytro celebrate their name days on February 3.