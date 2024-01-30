The Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, International Croissant Day. What else can be celebrated on January 30

Today, January 30, is the Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The event was launched in 2011 by order of the Minister of Defense.

The activities of the specialists of the military and social department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are aimed at increasing the combat capability of the Ukrainian army and strengthening its positive image in society.

They implement the tasks of organizing humanitarian and social support for the Armed Forces, are responsible for organizing educational work, preventing offenses in the army environment, and monitor the moral and psychological state of the troops and the state of military discipline.

Also today, you can join the events on the occasion of the Day of School Nonviolence and Peace. The event was initiated in 1964 by the Spanish poet Lorenzo Vidal.

The date was chosen in honor of the ideologue of the philosophy of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi, who died on January 30, 1948, at the hands of religious fanatics.

Every year, on this day, many educational institutions hold lectures and events aimed at supporting and spreading the idea of non-violence.

January 30 is also International Croissant Day. The event was launched in the United States but quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

Many people mistakenly believe that France is the birthplace of croissants, but it is not.

The original croissant was called Kipfel and appeared in Austria in 1683. August Zang, an Austrian artillery officer, brought the croissant to France when he opened his Viennese bakery in Paris.

According to the church calendar, today is the Council of the Three Saints, when the church commemorates Basil the Great of Caesarea, Gregory the Theologian, and John Chrysostom.

All three were outstanding preachers and wrote many works on religious topics. Basil the Great was the founder of the Christian church in Cappadocia, while Gregory the Theologian and John Chrysostom were archbishops of Constantinople.

Vasyl, Hryhorii, Ivan, Petro, and Stepan celebrate their name days on January 30.