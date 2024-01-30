The Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, International Croissant Day. What else can be celebrated on January 30

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101675 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128360 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129617 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171144 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275318 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177801 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167001 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244077 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101355 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83867 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80511 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92907 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275318 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244077 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229295 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240653 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1385 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128360 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103601 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103751 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120061 views
The Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, International Croissant Day. What else can be celebrated on January 30

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31200 views

Today, January 30, marks the Day of the Specialist of Military and Social Management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The activities of these specialists are aimed at improving the combat capability of the Ukrainian army, rooting its positive image in society

Today, January 30, is the Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The event was launched in 2011 by order of the Minister of Defense.

The activities of the specialists of the military and social department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are aimed at increasing the combat capability of the Ukrainian army and strengthening its positive image in society.

They implement the tasks of organizing humanitarian and social support for the Armed Forces, are responsible for organizing educational work, preventing offenses in the army environment, and monitor the moral and psychological state of the troops and the state of military discipline.

Also today, you can join the events on the occasion of the Day of School Nonviolence and Peace. The event was initiated in 1964 by the Spanish poet Lorenzo Vidal.

The date was chosen in honor of the ideologue of the philosophy of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi, who died on January 30, 1948, at the hands of religious fanatics.

Every year, on this day, many educational institutions hold lectures and events aimed at supporting and spreading the idea of non-violence.

January 30 is also International Croissant Day. The event was launched in the United States but quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

Many people mistakenly believe that France is the birthplace of croissants, but it is not.

The original croissant was called Kipfel and appeared in Austria in 1683. August Zang, an Austrian artillery officer, brought the croissant to France when he opened his Viennese bakery in Paris.

According to the church calendar, today is the Council of the Three Saints, when the church commemorates Basil the Great of Caesarea, Gregory the Theologian, and John Chrysostom.

All three were outstanding preachers and wrote many works on religious topics. Basil the Great was the founder of the Christian church in Cappadocia, while Gregory the Theologian and John Chrysostom were archbishops of Constantinople.

Vasyl, Hryhorii, Ivan, Petro, and Stepan celebrate their name days on January 30.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

