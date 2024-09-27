ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
The CPA explained how russia uses AI and social networks in information warfare

The CPA explained how russia uses AI and social networks in information warfare

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18272 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns about the danger of AI images of Ukrainian military in social media. These posts can be used by russia to promote malicious narratives and fraud.

The images of the allegedly Ukrainian military, generated by artificial intelligence and distributed on social media, contain a number of dangers. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

The CPD noted that a large number of posts are circulating in the Ukrainian segment of social networks that contain photos with obvious signs of artificial intelligence generation of allegedly Ukrainian military, with calls to congratulate them on their birthday or wedding. There are also similar posts about rescued animals, children or the elderly. 

Such posts are often shared by bots, and their goal is to evoke emotions and encourage people to respond. This way, these photos receive thousands of interactions from real users, which helps to promote pages quickly. 

These social media pages can be used by russia in its information war against Ukraine. In particular, pages with AI images gather a large audience that is not too critical of what they see online and is susceptible to information manipulation. This gives the enemy a platform to promote narratives that are dangerous for Ukraine

- the message says. 

Another threat of such posts is that they can be used for fraud, as they often contain malicious links disguised, for example, as a petition to be signed.

Recall

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Kremlin is conducting a targeted propaganda campaign on social media, spreading videos showing Ukrainian men allegedly vacationing abroad.

Russian propaganda promotes manipulations about “happy occupation” of Kherson region - CPJ04.09.24, 17:37 • 30654 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

