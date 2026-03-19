The court remanded the suspect in the murder of his ex-mother-in-law and set bail. Prosecutors are appealing the decision
Kyiv • UNN
The suspect in the contract killing was assigned bail of 332 thousand hryvnias. The prosecutor's office filed an appeal demanding detention without the right to bail.
In Kyiv region, the court chose a pre-trial restraint for a man suspected of ordering the murder of his former mother-in-law – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 332,800. Prosecutors have already filed an appeal – demanding only detention, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Brovary City-District Court chose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 332,800. This refers to a man suspected of ordering the murder of his ex-mother-in-law.
The prosecutor's office noted that they insisted on arrest without bail.
The risks are obvious: the possibility of hiding, pressure on witnesses, influence on the course of the investigation. Despite this, the court determined an alternative.
However, the prosecutor's reaction was immediate. An appeal has already been filed with the demand: exclusively detention, without the right to bail.
In cases of crimes against life, there can be no compromises.
Recall
In Kyiv region, a 53-year-old Kyiv resident who ordered the murder of his mother-in-law, seeking to seize her savings, was exposed. The attacker believed in the woman's death, but law enforcement officers prevented the crime by staging the murder and detaining the organizer.