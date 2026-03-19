The court remanded the suspect in the murder of his ex-mother-in-law and set bail. Prosecutors are appealing the decision

In Kyiv region, the court chose a pre-trial restraint for a man suspected of ordering the murder of his former mother-in-law – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 332,800. Prosecutors have already filed an appeal – demanding only detention, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Brovary City-District Court chose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 332,800. This refers to a man suspected of ordering the murder of his ex-mother-in-law. - stated in the message.

The prosecutor's office noted that they insisted on arrest without bail.

The risks are obvious: the possibility of hiding, pressure on witnesses, influence on the course of the investigation. Despite this, the court determined an alternative. - stated in the message.

However, the prosecutor's reaction was immediate. An appeal has already been filed with the demand: exclusively detention, without the right to bail.

In cases of crimes against life, there can be no compromises. - summarized the prosecutor's office.

Recall

In Kyiv region, a 53-year-old Kyiv resident who ordered the murder of his mother-in-law, seeking to seize her savings, was exposed. The attacker believed in the woman's death, but law enforcement officers prevented the crime by staging the murder and detaining the organizer.