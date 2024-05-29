The court reinstated Farion in his position at Lviv Polytechnic

The Lviv Court of Appeal decided to reinstate Iryna Farion as a professor of the Ukrainian language Department of the National University "Lviv Polytechnic", the correspondent reports UNN.

The Lviv Court of Appeal ruled that Farion's appeal should be partially satisfied. The decision of the Galitsky District Court of Lviv of February 7, 2024 to cancel. Adopt a new court decision, which partially satisfied the claim of Farion to the National University "Lviv Polytechnic" for recognition as illegal and cancellation of the order for dismissal, reinstatement, recovery of earnings for the time of forced absenteeism. Declare illegal and cancel the order of the rector of the National University Lviv Polytechnic of November 15, 2023...on the dismissal of Farion from the post of Professor of the Department of Ukrainian language from November 16… - said the judge.

The court also decided to reinstate Farion as a professor of the Department of Ukrainian language of the National University "Lviv Polytechnic" from November 24, 2023.

In addition, the court decided to recover in favor of Farion the average earnings for the period of forced absenteeism in the amount of more than 123 thousand 927 UAH.

Addition

In November 2023, Farion was dismissed from Lviv Polytechnic.

The security service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings and has already appointed a number of expert examinations regarding the statements and publications of former MP Iryna Farion.

Then in Lviv, students went to a rally demanding the dismissal of linguist Irina Farion from the University amid several high-profile scandals involving her.

After that, the Lviv Polytechnic created an expert commission that was supposed to resolve the issue of dismissal of ex-MP and teacher Irina Farion from the Lviv Polytechnic after scandals involving linguistics.