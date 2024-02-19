The court transferred the shares of Lipetsk confectionery factory "Roshen" to the income of the Russian Federation - rosmedia

The shares of Lipetsk Confectionery Factory Roshen JSC, previously owned by the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, have been transferred to the Russian Federation, UNN reports citing the Russian Kommersant.

Details

The Unified Press Service of the Lipetsk Region Judicial System reported that the shares of Lipetsk Confectionery Factory Roshen, owned by former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, were being confiscated.

According to the Russian media, the decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Lipetsk on the application of the Deputy Prosecutor General. The court banned the activities of Petro Poroshenko, his son Oleksiy, and the factory's general director Oleh Kazakov in Russia, as it considered them extremist.

According to the court's decision, the shares in the authorized capital of Roshen LLC owned by the Central European Confectionery Company and Oleg Kazakov should also be transferred to the Russian Federation.