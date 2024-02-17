The court fined Trump $355 million and banned him from holding executive positions in New York companies

A court in New York found Trump guilty and ordered him to pay a fine of $355 million. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Donald Trump is found guilty in a fraud case in a New York court, which sentenced him to a fine of $355 million.

The court's decision concerns the overstatement of the value of Trump's wealth, which affected relations with creditors and banks.

Trump is also prohibited from holding executive positions in any New York company, including his own Trump Organization, for three years. A specially appointed independent supervisor will oversee the organization.

Trump's sons were also held liable, as the court imposed a two-year ban on them and ordered each to pay more than $4 million.

The former American president has already announced his intention to appeal this decision.

