The court extended the arrest of ex-president of Motor Sich Boguslaev until July 19

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42625 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135448 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140751 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232145 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169434 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162519 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202866 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43917 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47521 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40748 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104912 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100440 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232145 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202866 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229054 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216432 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100440 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104912 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155919 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159759 views
Actual
The court extended the arrest of ex-president of Motor Sich Boguslaev until July 19

The court extended the arrest of ex-president of Motor Sich Boguslaev until July 19

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15408 views

The Kyiv court of Appeal has extended the term of detention of Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former president of Motor Sichi, without the right to pay bail until July 19.

The Kyiv court of Appeal has remanded Vyacheslav Boguslaev, former president of Motor Sichi, in custody without bail. He will be held in jail until July 19. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to Boguslaev's lawyer Ruslan Volynets, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Boguslaev's lawyer, the prosecutor, despite the completion of the investigation, asked to keep the measure of restraint in force due to the risks of influencing witnesses, fleeing abroad, destroying or distorting evidence, and continuing to commit a crime. Of these, the court supported the first two.

Predictably extended (the measure of restraint - Ed.). Although in fact, regarding the "flight abroad" is a simple logical question. I tell the judges that we now have meetings held once a month, sometimes twice. We have there, conditionally, 40 volumes of the case, 50 witnesses. That is, this is before the verdict, well, at best, three years, or even all five.

the lawyer explained. 

HACC allowed to confiscate assets of ex-Motor Sich exec Boguslaev18.04.24, 16:45 • 32438 views

The next hearing on the case will be held in early July. Boguslaev's defense lawyer says that the lawyers, together with Boguslaev, have almost got acquainted with the evidence in the case.

With witnesses, the situation has now gone beyond the established practice. The risk of influencing witnesses is usually removed when the investigation ends and the case is referred to the court. Otherwise, it's a vicious circle. Witnesses will be questioned in two years, and all this time the person is sitting. We suggested in court: let's first interrogate the witnesses, and then examine the evidence. The prosecutor objected, the court supported, while we have such a situation

- told boguslaev's lawyer Volynets.

Recall

In October 2023, the case of ex-president of Motor Sich Boguslaev was sent to court and seized assets worth UAH 12 billion.

Boguslaev was detained by the SBU in October 2022 together with the head of the Department of foreign economic activity of the enterprise.

He is charged with aiding the aggressor state, collaborating, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization and, more recently, countering the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising