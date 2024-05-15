The Committee of the Spanish Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide and called for assistance to Ukraine with weapons

At a meeting on May 14, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Congress of Deputies (lower house of parliament) of Spain overwhelmingly supported a resolution to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was reported by Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

During the voting, 29 members of the parliamentary committee voted in favor of the resolution, four voted against, and one abstained.

The resolution, submitted by a member of the far-right Vox party, Professor Carlos Flores, describes the Stalinist-orchestrated famine of the 1930s in what was then Soviet Ukraine.

It also lists the parliaments of the countries that have already decided to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The resolution calls on the Spanish government to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as an act of genocide, to publicly honor the memory of the victims of those events, and to "continue to strongly support within the EU economic, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine to defend its democracy and territorial integrity against the authoritarian Russian regime.

Addendum

The Holodomor is the famine of 1932-1933 artificially created by the Stalinist repressive regime at the height of collectivization, i.e., the forced confiscation of private property and the organization of collective farms. As a result of those events, an estimated four to six million Ukrainians, mostly in rural areas, died from lack of food.

