The Committee of the Spanish Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide and called for assistance to Ukraine with weapons

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81982 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107498 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150350 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250591 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174203 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165454 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226042 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Committee of the Spanish Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide and called for assistance to Ukraine with weapons

The Committee of the Spanish Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide and called for assistance to Ukraine with weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111907 views

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Parliament overwhelmingly recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people and called for continued military assistance to Ukraine to protect its democracy and territorial integrity from Russia.

At a meeting on May 14, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Congress of Deputies (lower house of parliament) of Spain overwhelmingly supported a resolution to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was reported by Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

During the voting, 29 members of the parliamentary committee voted in favor of the resolution, four voted against, and one abstained.

The resolution, submitted by a member of the far-right Vox party, Professor Carlos Flores, describes the Stalinist-orchestrated famine of the 1930s in what was then Soviet Ukraine.

It also lists the parliaments of the countries that have already decided to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The resolution calls on the Spanish government to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as an act of genocide, to publicly honor the memory of the victims of those events, and to "continue to strongly support within the EU economic, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine to defend its democracy and territorial integrity against the authoritarian Russian regime.

AddendumAddendum

The Holodomor is the famine of 1932-1933 artificially created by the Stalinist repressive regime at the height of collectivization, i.e., the forced confiscation of private property and the organization of collective farms. As a result of those events, an estimated four to six million Ukrainians, mostly in rural areas, died from lack of food.

"To remove" the Holodomor, the UPA and Dzhemilev: new sweeps in libraries in occupied Crimea24.04.24, 17:02 • 15155 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising