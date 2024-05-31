The commission on journalistic ethics expelled the former head of Ukrinform because of accusations of censorship

The commission on journalistic ethics at an extraordinary meeting excluded the former general director of Ukrinform from its membership and expressed no confidence in him, reports UNN with reference to the commission's message.

Details

The commission on journalistic ethics held an extraordinary meeting on May 31, 2024 in the format of a Zoom conference, which was attended by 11 members of the CGE.

During the meeting of the KZHE, on the fact of publishing information about censorship in the State Fiscal Service, in particular the publication on Ukrayinska Pravda "all your own. How the Office of the president takes control of Ukrinform " dated May 29, 2024 and the publication on the public "list of desired/undesirable speakers in Chernihiv region was and I did not work for him": Ukrinform correspondent about "temniki" dated May 30, 2024, the Commission unanimously adopted a number of decisions.

"... express no confidence in member of the commission on journalistic ethics Alexey Matsuka; stop the powers of member of the Commission on journalistic ethics Alexey Matsuka due to loss of trust," the report says.