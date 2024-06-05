The commander of the russian federation received 10 years for ordering to shoot at a civilian who refused to bury the body of a friend in a pit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The commander of the russian federation received 10 years for ordering to shoot at a civilian who refused to bury the body of a friend in a pit

The commander of the russian federation received 10 years for ordering to shoot at a civilian who refused to bury the body of a friend in a pit

Kyiv  •  UNN

a russian military leader was sentenced to 10 years in prison for ordering the shooting of a civilian who refused to bury the body of a friend in a pit.

The court sentenced the commander of a russian military unit to 10 years in prison for ordering shooting at a civilian who refused to bury the body of a friend in a pit. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of a public accusation by prosecutors of the Sumy regional prosecutor's office, the commander of the 5th battery of the 147th self-propelled artillery regiment of the ground forces of the russian federation was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war under Articles 28 and 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court issued him a sentence in absentia of 10 years in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors demonstrated that on March 9, 2022, the commander of a military unit of the russian federation participated in an attack on a civilian who, together with a friend, was driving a car along the Sumy – Poltava road.

During the shelling of the checkpoint by the military, the passenger of the car was killed. Despite this, the commander and his subordinates forced the driver to take them in a certain direction. Later, the attackers tried to hide the crime by ordering the woman's body to be buried.

Now there is an investigation into the persons who directly carried out the shelling of the car and killed the woman, as well as those who gave orders regarding this crime.

Former SES employee sentenced to 10 years for cooperation with russian occupiers17.04.24, 02:53 • 23649 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

