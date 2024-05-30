The Chinese Defense Ministry responded to accusations of supporting the Russian defense industry: says they are "responsible" for exporting military products

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The Chinese Defense Ministry responded to accusations of supporting the Russian defense industry: says they are "responsible" for exporting military products

The Chinese Defense Ministry responded to accusations of supporting the Russian defense industry: says they are "responsible" for exporting military products

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said China was responsible for exporting military products, responding to the United States ' accusations of supporting the Russian defense industry, and stressed China's desire for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday that China has always taken a balanced and responsible approach to the export of military products, commenting on the statements of the United States and Great Britain about deepening relations between China and Russia and providing the Chinese side with support for the Russian defense industry, UNN writes.

"China has always treated the export of military products with a balanced and responsible attitude and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods," he said.

He noted that the United States "makes baseless accusations against the normal economic and trade exchange between China and Russia.

Wu also pointed out that"China has always been committed to promoting peace negotiations and political settlement.

In addition, the representative of the Chinese Defense Ministry noted that "China and Russia have signed a joint statement on deepening comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination in the new era, stating that they will continue to deepen military mutual trust and cooperation, expand the scope of joint exercises, regularly organize joint sea and air patrols, and strengthen coordination and cooperation within bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, as well as continuously improve the ability and level of both sides to jointly respond to risks and challenges.

Electronics and ammunition: Stoltenberg explains how China and DPRK help Russia in its war against Ukraine27.05.24, 14:20 • 17044 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

