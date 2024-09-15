The CCCI emphasized that the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that “Russia has never wanted someone else's land” is another cynical lie.

Written by UNN with reference to Center for Strategic Communicationsand Information Security.

Details

According to the CSCI, the following statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is considered hostile disinformation:

Russia has never wanted someone else's land. Russia wanted people who are part of the “Russian world” to be treated humanely, as required by international law.

The agency noted that Lavrov's statement was another openly cynical lie, as it was about the territories.

What started in 2014 with Crimea and Donbas has already spread to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Propaganda and so-called “officials” of the Russian Federation (in particular, former President Medvedev) regularly voice the Kremlin's plans to seize the whole of Ukraine or half-heartedly offer other neighboring countries (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia) to dismember it. The “human attitude” and “requirements of international law” are evidenced not only by the documented blatant facts of deportations, murders and abuses of Ukrainians by Russians in the TOT, but also, above all, by numerous conclusions of world institutions and courts, which use international law exclusively in their activities - the CSCIB explains.

Thus, the agency emphasized that Lavrov's statement “clumsily appeals to international law, thus hinting at the possibility of 'peace talks.

Presidential Administration denies information that Zelensky plans to announce freezing of hostilities in Ukraine