Presidential Administration denies information that Zelensky plans to announce freezing of hostilities in Ukraine

Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn denied the information that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may announce readiness for a localized ceasefire in certain areas of the frontline during his visit to the United States, UNN reports .

Details

BILD spread a fake. BILD has not seen the victory plan, and of the few people who are currently involved in the preparation of the victory plan, none of them have spoken to BILD. No one will give Minsk-3 or any other to the Russians. Ukraine is against any freeze in the war, and the Ukrainian government is saying so at all levels. And it is important for us that the United States supports Ukraine's victory plan, not capitulation or freezing. The victory plan will be presented first to the United States, because the United States is able to ensure the implementation of its content - Lytvyn said.

Context

The German publication BILD, citing its own sources, reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may announce readiness for a localized ceasefire in certain areas of the frontline during his visit to the United States, which will be discussed with President Joe Biden and candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It is noted that Zelenskyy, while in the United States, plans to discuss his victory plan, which provides for the possibility of using Western weapons to strike Russia and a temporary cessation of hostilities in certain frontline areas.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and announced the presentation of Ukraine's victory plan to Biden and the US presidential candidates.