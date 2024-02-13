ukenru
The Cabinet of Ministers has made a number of personnel decisions: who has been promoted and who has lost his position

The Cabinet of Ministers has made a number of personnel decisions: who has been promoted and who has lost his position

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78305 views

The Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes, dismissing two deputy ministers for veterans' affairs.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel decisions at its meeting. In particular, two deputy ministers for veterans' affairs were dismissed.  This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, according to UNN.  

According to Melnychuk, in accordance with the government's decisions, has been assigned to:

- Mykhailo Latynskyi as Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine for European Integration;

- Kravchuk Lilia Vitalievna as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children.

Appointment agreed:

- Gaidai Serhiy Volodymyrovych as the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region;

- Cherednichenko Volodymyr Anatoliyovych as Deputy Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Liliya Vitaliyivna Kravchuk has been temporarily entrusted with the duties of the Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children.

Exempt:

- Kashenets Svitlana Vasylivna from the post of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

- Tetyana Tokarchuk from the position of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The dismissal of Tokar Edgar Volodymyrovych from the position of the Head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region was approved.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
