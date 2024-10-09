The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for serving summonses by mail: now only in person or with a message

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53532 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164641 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136536 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112034 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171887 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94584 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108728 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110834 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39222 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46649 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164641 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171887 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199284 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188260 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141302 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141407 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137607 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154524 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for serving summonses by mail: now only in person or with a message

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31140 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved new rules for serving summonses to the TCC. A postal representative is obliged to deliver the summons in person or notify by phone of delivery. Clear procedures have been established for different situations.

From now on, the postal representative is obliged to deliver the summons to the territorial center of recruitment and social support (TSC) in person to the addressee. Or, they can notify the addressee by phone of delivery to the specified address. This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1147 of October 8, UNN reports.

Details

According to the document, a summons to summon or notify conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists to the MCC may be sent by registered mail with a list of enclosures and a notice of delivery marked “Summons of the MCC”, “To be delivered in person”.

Registered letters marked “Summons of the TCC” shall be delivered personally to the addressee (recipient) upon delivery to the specified address

- the Cabinet of Ministers decree says. 

In the absence of the addressee (recipient) at the address indicated on the registered letter, the postal worker informs the addressee by the available phone number and/or puts a notice of receipt of the registered letter marked “TCC Summons” in the subscriber's mailbox.

If, within 3 business days after being informed by the post office, the addressee does not appear to receive the registered letter, the postal employee makes a note “the addressee is not at the specified address”, which is certified by his signature and  by affixing a postal stamp, and returns the letter to the sender no later than the next business day.

It is noted that when delivering a postal item marked “Deliver personally”, an internal registered letter marked “TCC summons”, the addressee confirms this fact with his or her signature and indicates his or her name and initials or first and last name.

If the addressee refuses to certify with his or her signature that he or she has refused to receive a registered letter marked “TCC Summons,” the postal employee shall make a note “Addressee refused” and return it to the sender no later than the next business day.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for conscription, shortening the time limit for reporting to the military registration and enlistment offices. From now on, people from regional centers have to report within 7 days, and from other settlements - within 10 days.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

