The Cabinet of Ministers approved a number of personnel decisions: who was dismissed and appointed

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101603 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128287 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129568 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171099 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169140 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275267 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177792 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244043 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101310 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83549 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80194 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92601 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32945 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275267 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244043 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229264 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240625 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 970 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128287 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103578 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103731 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120041 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a number of personnel decisions: who was dismissed and appointed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107741 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Serhiy Tkachuk as the new head of the State Service for Food Safety, dismissing him from his position as the agency's first deputy head. Vladyslav Yatsuk was also dismissed from his post as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Serhiy Tkachuk as head of the State Service for Food Safety. The government also dismissed one of the deputy ministers of youth and sports, according to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, UNN reports. 

Details

Thus, according to Melnychuk,  Serhiy Tkachuk was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and appointed as the head of the agency. 

The government also dismissed Vladyslav Yatsuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Defense Ministry makes first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Zaluzhnyi and Umerov29.01.24, 19:52 • 111830 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising