The Cabinet of Ministers approved a number of personnel decisions: who was dismissed and appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Serhiy Tkachuk as head of the State Service for Food Safety. The government also dismissed one of the deputy ministers of youth and sports, according to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, UNN reports.

Thus, according to Melnychuk, Serhiy Tkachuk was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and appointed as the head of the agency.

The government also dismissed Vladyslav Yatsuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

