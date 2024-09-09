The audit of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park is completed - the report was sent to the head

The Southern Office of the State Audit Service is auditing the financial and economic activities of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park. The audit is at its final stage. This was reported by the Southern Office of the State Audit Service in response to a request from UNN.

Details

The order to conduct the audit was issued on April 23, 2024. The auditors are checking the financial and economic activities of the national park for the period from January 01, 2020 to May 31, 2024.

The head of the national park received the audit report from the auditors on August 29, 2024. He had 5 working days to appeal the audit results. If there are no objections, the State Audit Service must provide the audit findings within 15 working days.

The State Audit Service did not specify whether they had received any objections to the results of the audit. They also noted that the audit of certain issues of the financial and economic activities of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park for the period from January 01, 2020 to May 31, 2024 has not yet been completed.

As a reminder, mass poaching was discovered in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park .

Earlier, UNN reported that the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of 5,565,380 hryvnias, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. And this is a very impressive number of staff for a national park during the war. However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there.

For comparison, the budget of Tuzly Estuaries is 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people. If we assume that each national park has such budgets, and there are more than 50 of them, then limiting their funding and releasing budgetary funds would be enough for 15,000 drones.