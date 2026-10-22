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The Armed Forces of Ukraine halted the Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast and forced them to retreat, military analysts say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2444 views

Ukrainian forces halted the Russian advance in key areas of Donetsk Oblast and launched a counterattack. The Dobropillia direction remains the most difficult.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine halted the Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast and forced them to retreat, military analysts say

Ukrainian forces have halted the Russian offensive in key areas of the front in Donetsk Oblast and, through counterattacks, forced the occupiers to retreat. There is currently no threat of a large-scale breakthrough of Ukrainian defenses. This was stated by Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst with the Black Bird Group, in an interview with the Finnish outlet Yle, reports UNN.

Details

According to the expert, in the summer, Ukrainian forces repelled the Russian offensive north of Lyman during Operation "Vivaldi." This made it possible to contain the occupiers' advance toward Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

I see no risk whatsoever that the front is about to be breached or collapse

– Paroinen emphasized.

Where the situation remains the most difficult

The Dobropillia sector is the greatest concern, as Russia has concentrated significant forces there. The occupiers are using a tactic of infiltration by small groups, attempting to gradually establish themselves in Ukrainian positions.

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At the same time, the analyst noted that Russian tactics are no longer producing the same results. In his opinion, the Ukrainian army has become more effective at countering such attempts to advance.

Paroinen also attributes the positive changes to the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his assessment, the new leadership has changed its approach to troop management and strengthened trust in commanders on the ground.

Despite the improved situation at the front, the expert identified restrictions on the use of the Starshield system for Ukrainian drones and a shortage of interceptor missiles as serious problems. According to him, ammunition production in Europe still does not meet the needs of a prolonged war.

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Stepan Haftko

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