The alert lasted over 14 hours in Kyiv region: Air defense system shoots down enemy targets
Kyiv • UNN
The air alert in Kyiv region lasted over 14 hours. Air defense destroyed enemy targets, avoiding casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. Debris from downed targets damaged a motorcycle in a private yard.
Russian occupants do not stop attacking Kyiv region with UAVs. The last alert lasted more than 14 hours. There were no hits or casualties. The fragments of the downed targets damaged a motorcycle. This was reported on Friday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, according to UNN.
Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties
According to him, a motorcycle located in a private yard was damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets.
Operational groups continue to record the consequences of the enemy's attack.
