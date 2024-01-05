The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot yet confirm the use of Russian missiles from the DPRK

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103526 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113711 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144047 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140492 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284959 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178300 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167309 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148893 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 34918 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 38257 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 48935 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68606 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 34955 views
11:46 AM • 103524 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284959 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237234 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262404 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68606 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144044 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107508 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107463 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123526 views
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot yet confirm the use of Russian missiles from the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24194 views

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot confirm Russia's use of DPRK missiles yet; further analysis is needed.

The Air Force cannot confirm the information about Russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked whether Russian Federation  has actually already hit Ukraine with missiles from North Korea, Ignat answered:

"Sometimes we wait several days for information on whether it was S-400 or Iskander... So far, we have no information that such missiles were used. The statement came from the United States, so we will study the wreckage and then we can say  whether this is a fact or not. I can't confirm it yet." 

Addendum

John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine .  According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.

Anna Murashko

War

Contact us about advertising