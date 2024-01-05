The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot yet confirm the use of Russian missiles from the DPRK

The Air Force cannot confirm the information about Russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked whether Russian Federation has actually already hit Ukraine with missiles from North Korea, Ignat answered:

"Sometimes we wait several days for information on whether it was S-400 or Iskander... So far, we have no information that such missiles were used. The statement came from the United States, so we will study the wreckage and then we can say whether this is a fact or not. I can't confirm it yet."

Addendum

John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine . According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.