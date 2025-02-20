The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

One enemy "Kalibr" carrier with a total volley of up to 4 missiles is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information, as of 06:00 on February 20, 2025, Russian warships with Kalibr cruise missiles on board were spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Sea .

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean, there are 4 enemy ships, of which 3 carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles - the post says.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 7 vessels to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Azov Sea, 0 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that there is a shortage of missiles for the Patriot air defense system and asked the United States to provide licenses for their production. Ukraine needs about 20 air defense systems for effective defense.

Denmark will allocate 50 billion kroner for urgent rearmament due to the threat from Russia