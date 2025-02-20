The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39519 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64657 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103550 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68741 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115816 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100701 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112897 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152332 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66026 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109037 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80281 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143072 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175466 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33007 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73446 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133913 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135795 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164107 views
The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30948 views

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

One enemy "Kalibr" carrier with a total volley of up to 4 missiles is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information, as of 06:00 on February 20, 2025, Russian warships with Kalibr cruise missiles on board were spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Sea .

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean, there are 4 enemy ships, of which 3 carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles

- the post says.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 7 vessels to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Azov Sea, 0 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

Image

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that there is a shortage of missiles for the Patriot air defense system and asked the United States to provide licenses for their production. Ukraine needs about 20 air defense systems for effective defense.

Denmark will allocate 50 billion kroner for urgent rearmament due to the threat from Russia19.02.25, 19:45 • 29998 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
denmarkDenmark
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

