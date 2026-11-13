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Shahed-136

The Accounting Chamber has begun auditing NABU’s financial statements: what they plan to examine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Auditors will examine NABU’s financial statements, as well as the accounting and use of budget funds. The report is scheduled to be considered in May 2027.

The Accounting Chamber has begun auditing NABU’s financial statements: what they plan to examine

The Accounting Chamber has launched a financial audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). This was reported by the press service of the Accounting Chamber, according to UNN.

Details

As part of the audit, auditors will verify the completeness and accuracy of NABU’s financial and budget reporting, as well as whether it was prepared in compliance with legal requirements.

In particular, the auditors will verify:

  • the accuracy of accounting and the completeness of recording business transactions;
    • the accuracy of NABU’s financial and budget reporting and its compliance with regulatory requirements;
      • compliance with legislation when carrying out transactions involving budget funds and their targeted use.

        The auditors will pay particular attention to the ability of NABU’s internal control system to identify risks in a timely manner and respond effectively to challenges arising in the course of the institution’s activities. State auditors from the Department of Control (Audit) in the Areas of Defense, Security, the Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Justice have been involved in carrying out the audit

         - the Accounting Chamber said in a statement.

        It is noted that the report based on the audit findings is scheduled to be considered at a meeting of the Accounting Chamber in May 2027.

        Recall

        The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office exposed a large-scale scheme to misappropriate petroleum products belonging to PJSC "Ukrnafta" and launder the proceeds from their sale. The case concerns the misappropriation of 100,000 tonnes of petroleum products

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyPoliticsFinance
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine