The 112 service will soon be launched in Dnipro, and by the end of the year in Odesa - the Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66459 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74652 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95703 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175599 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221377 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136548 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364626 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180759 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149106 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197649 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 66468 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74664 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76300 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95715 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5372 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9110 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13999 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35260 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37023 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The 112 service will soon be launched in Dnipro, and by the end of the year in Odesa - the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11496 views

Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Timchenko announced the expansion of the network of communication centers of the 112 Service.

The 112 service will soon be launched in Dnipro, and by the end of the year in Odesa - the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko announced the expansion to the Dnipro in the near future, and to Odesa by the end of the year of the network of communication centers of the 112 Service, which is an important part of Ukraine's integration into European standards of emergency response. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

"A regional center was set up in Kyiv, which was later joined by Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions," Timchenko said.

On December 1, 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched a new communication center for the 112 Service in Lviv, and in the first four months of 2024, such western regions as Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, and Chernivtsi joined the system.

In the near future, we plan to launch a center that will cover the eastern region of our country and will operate in the city of Dnipro. Next, we plan to launch another, fourth center, which will operate in the city of Odesa and will cover the southern macro-region of our country

- Timchenko said.

During the year of operation, 112 operators handled more than 2 million calls. According to the Deputy Minister, the most frequent calls were to the police and emergency medical services (approximately equal numbers of calls), followed by firefighters and gas services.

Timchenko emphasized that a call to the unified 112 number allows several services to be called simultaneously, which is important in today's military environment when an immediate response to missile attacks, destruction or casualties is required.

He also emphasized that the introduction of a single number for emergency calls is in line with EU requirements as part of Ukraine's European integration. He added that approximately 30% of 112 operators speak English. In addition, people with hearing impairments can make video calls to 112 and receive consultations and necessary assistance through sign language.

"In general, the 112 Service is staffed mostly by women. Some of them had experience working in other emergency services, such as 101, 102, 103, 104," he said.

When selecting candidates for 112 operators, special attention is paid to people with experience in combat and veterans. The training program for operators includes the use of international experience and psychologists' courses to handle difficult situations, for example, when a person is on the verge of suicide.

The training of operators lasts about a month and is supported by international partners, the National Police, the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

A decision was made to reserve 90% of the personnel of the State Emergency Service and the National Police of Ukraine. 10% of the SES personnel have the choice to be mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard or the State Border Guard Service.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40