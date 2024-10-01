“Thank you for defending Ukraine": Zelensky visits wounded soldiers on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine

On Tuesday, on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the hospital and awarded state awards to the soldiers and doctors who save their lives. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Congratulations on your day - the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Thank you for your service and defense of Ukraine. Get well, and together to victory - The head of state said.

The president awarded two soldiers with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, third class, five with the Order for Courage, third class, and one with the Defender of the Fatherland medal.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented awards to medical professionals, including the Order of Princess Olga of the III degree and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

You save our defenders. We sincerely thank you and have great respect for your work, although it is probably not a job, but an important service. We thank you for every life you have saved. And I wish you health - The President emphasized.

Recall

On the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 military personnel, 9 of them posthumously. He also awarded military units with honorary insignia and conferred honorary names.

