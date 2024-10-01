“Thank you for defending Ukraine": Zelensky visits wounded soldiers on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 45213 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114436 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 64683 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 71096 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 38153 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172475 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184757 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175030 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191173 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143296 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143149 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147765 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139119 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155924 views
Actual
“Thank you for defending Ukraine": Zelensky visits wounded soldiers on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13772 views

The President of Ukraine visited the hospital on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Zelenskyy presented state awards to soldiers and doctors, thanking them for their service and saving lives.

On Tuesday, on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the hospital and awarded state awards to the soldiers and doctors who save their lives. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Congratulations on your day - the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Thank you for your service and defense of Ukraine. Get well, and together to victory

- The head of state said. 

The president awarded two soldiers with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, third class, five with the Order for Courage, third class, and one with the Defender of the Fatherland medal.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented awards to medical professionals, including the Order of Princess Olga of the III degree and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

You save our defenders. We sincerely thank you and have great respect for your work, although it is probably not a job, but an important service. We thank you for every life you have saved. And I wish you health

- The President emphasized. 

Recall

On the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 military personnel, 9 of them posthumously. He also awarded military units with honorary insignia and conferred honorary names.

Zelensky on the Day of Defenders: you write history on the battlefield01.10.24, 09:13 • 30397 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

