Terrorist Breivik loses court case against the state

Anders Breivik, convicted of serial murder, lost his trial against the Norwegian government. He argued that the authorities violated his human rights and wanted to cancel his isolation in prison. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The far-right extremist Breivik reportedly went to court in January, objecting to the conditions of his detention. During the hearing, he described the difficult situation in isolation, saying that it made him think about suicide.

However, a new psychological assessment showed no signs of depression or suicidal intentions, confirming that Breivik was in good health.

The Oslo District Court concluded that the conditions of detention did not violate the prisoner's rights.

Breivik intends to appeal this decision, as his lawyer argues that improving the conditions of detention is important for his client, who has already spent 12 years in isolation.

Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011, most of them teenagers. He is serving a 21-year sentence, but his sentence can be extended as long as he is considered a threat to society.

