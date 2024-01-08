Terrorist Breivik sues Norwegian state for alleged violation of his rights

In Norway, right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bomb attack and the use of weapons in 2011, will try to sue the Norwegian state for the second time for alleged violations of his human rights. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN.

Details

Breivik claims that his solitary confinement since his arrest in 2012 amounts to inhuman treatment under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Norway favors rehabilitation over retribution, and so Breivik is being held in a two-story compound with a kitchen, living room and TV room with an Xbox, a few armchairs and black-and-white photos of the Eiffel Tower on the wall. He also has a gym with weights, a treadmill, and a rowing machine, and three parrots fly around the complex, - the article says.

Nevertheless, his lawyer, Oystein Storrvik, says that Breivik, who now goes by the name of Fjotolph Hansen, cannot have "any meaningful relationship with anyone from the outside world.

He also claims that preventing his client from sending letters is another violation of his human rights.

The main harm associated with Breivik's isolation is that he no longer has the will to live. You can call it depression. Sometimes he is more or less suicidal, - said the lawyer.

Breivik, now 44 years old, has been held separately from other prisoners in high-security facilities for more than 11 years.

A similar claim was accepted during the trial in 2016, but later canceled in a higher court. It was then rejected by the European Court of Human Rights. In 2022, Breivik applied for parole, but it was recognized that he had not shown signs of rehabilitation.

For reference

On July 22, 2011, right-wing extremist Anders Breivik detonated a powerful bomb in the Oslo government center and shot 69 people in a youth camp on the island of Utøya. As a result of these terrorist acts, 77 people died. Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison.