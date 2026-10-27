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Tennis player Osaka showed off a crane-patterned outfit in Tokyo before defeating Paolini

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2156 views

Naomi Osaka defeated Jasmine Paolini in the opening match of the tournament in Tokyo. The tennis player honored her Japanese roots with a kimono-style outfit.

Tennis player Osaka showed off a crane-patterned outfit in Tokyo before defeating Paolini

Naomi Osaka honored her Japanese heritage with an outfit featuring a crane pattern before defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in her opening match at the tournament in Tokyo on Tuesday. AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

The former world No. 1 competed at the Pan Pacific Open for the first time in four years. She took to the court in a blue, long-sleeved outfit reminiscent of a kimono.

According to Osaka, the crane pattern was dedicated to her mother's homeland—the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan. The tennis player called her return to Tokyo a "return home."

"In terms of fashion, I have always created special looks for Grand Slam tournaments. And when I came back home, I wanted to do something special here as well," said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Osaka is known for her eye-catching custom-made outfits, which regularly attract media attention.

At the US Open, she drew inspiration from the style of Allen Iverson—the former NBA basketball player known for his influence on sports fashion. At the tournament in Australia, the tennis player appeared in an unusual outfit inspired by a jellyfish.

At Wimbledon, she also highlighted her Japanese heritage by wearing a white kimono-style dress.

According to Osaka, the designer who created her new outfit for her appearance in Tokyo was the same one.

Asked whether she planned to unveil several more looks this week, the tennis player replied: "It would be fun if you followed me and then were surprised."

Osaka's last appearance at this tournament was in 2022. At the time, she withdrew from the competition because of abdominal pain before her second-round match.

Since then, the tennis player has become a mother. After the birth of her daughter, Shai, she stepped away from professional sport for 15 months and returned to the court in 2023.

Osaka faced a difficult test in her opening match: her opponent was world No. 35 Jasmine Paolini, who had defeated the Japanese player in their only previous meeting.

In the first set, Osaka's powerful and precise shots proved too difficult for the Italian. However, the contest was much tighter in the second set.

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Olga Rozgon

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