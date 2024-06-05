ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Tender purchases, construction of fortifications and filling the budget: Kravchenko held a meeting with law enforcement officers of the Kiev region

Tender purchases, construction of fortifications and filling the budget: Kravchenko held a meeting with law enforcement officers of the Kiev region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 32340 views

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko held a weekly meeting with regional law enforcement officers, where they discussed tender purchases for the restoration of housing destroyed by the Russian occupiers, the construction of fortifications, the security situation, economic stability, filling the budget and compliance with law and order.

A weekly meeting with regional law enforcement officers was held in the Kiev RMA. this was announced by the head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko on his Facebook page, reports UNN

During the meeting, tender purchases of communities, districts and structural divisions of the administration were considered. First of all, regarding the restoration of housing destroyed by the Russian invaders. 

Kiev region increases the pace of construction of fortifications: Kravchenko showed a video of fortifications

"The projects that are being implemented must meet the requirements of the time. Clear justification, efficient use of funds, no overestimation of prices for materials, goods and services. This is the main requirement for efficient and high – quality restoration," Ruslan Kravchenko stressed. 

In addition, the meeting participants discussed the construction of fortifications and the security situation in the region. The head of the Kiev RMA noted the need to implement constant multi-level control over the process of arranging defensive lines. 

Kyiv region will reduce street lighting in the evening and at night - Kravchenko

Attention was also paid to issues of economic stability and budget filling. first of all, it was about the payment of taxes and fees by the communities of the Kiev region, improving measures that prevent illegal evasion of taxes and other mandatory payments.

"Supervision of compliance with law and order, effective anti-corruption measures at all levels. This is what people demand of us. Today, there is an extremely high demand for justice and transparency in society," Ruslan Kravchenko stressed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising