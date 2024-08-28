Telegram founder Pavel Durov placed under judicial supervision in France

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision in France. This was reported by the Paris Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The founder of Telegram messenger Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision in France and banned from leaving the country. In addition, Durov will have to post a bail of 5 million euros. After being released on bail, he will be required to report to the police twice a week.

According to the information, the investigation into Telegram's management was launched due to the "lack of responses" to court requests. In France, Durov was accused of six of the 12 offenses previously announced, including refusal to cooperate with the authorities.

Recall

Durov was detained on August 24 when his private jet landed at Le Bourget airport. In France, he is accused of 12 crimes, including drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud, due to insufficient moderation on Telegram.

According to reports, Durov could face up to 20 years in prison for the totality of the alleged crimes.

