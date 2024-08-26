Court in France extends arrest of Pavel Durov for another 48 hours

This evening, a Paris court judge extended the detention of Telegram creator Pavel Durov for another 48 hours, La Provence and AFP reported, UNN reports.

Details

Now the deadline is set at 96 hours, after which the judge must decide on the fate of the detainee. Either he will be charged or released.

Theoretically, in particularly serious cases (drug trafficking, terrorism), detention can be extended to 120 or 144 hours. After that, even after the court orders the release, up to 20 more hours of detention in the criminal police station may be added if it is necessary to bring the detainee to court.

Pavel Durov, who holds French citizenship, was detained at the Paris airport on the evening of August 24. According to French media, the investigation believes the entrepreneur to be involved in crimes related to terrorism, fraud and drug trafficking due to the lack of moderation on Telegram. The Paris prosecutor's office promised to comment on the situation on August 26.

