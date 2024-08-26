ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Court in France extends arrest of Pavel Durov for another 48 hours

Court in France extends arrest of Pavel Durov for another 48 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21637 views

A Paris court has extended the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov to 96 hours. Durov was detained on August 24 at the Paris airport on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, fraud and drug trafficking.

This evening, a Paris court judge extended the detention of Telegram creator Pavel Durov for another 48 hours, La Provence and AFP reported, UNN reports.

Details

Now the deadline is set at 96 hours, after which the judge must decide on the fate of the detainee. Either he will be charged or released.

Theoretically, in particularly serious cases (drug trafficking, terrorism), detention can be extended to 120 or 144 hours. After that, even after the court orders the release, up to 20 more hours of detention in the criminal police station may be added if it is necessary to bring the detainee to court.

Pavel Durov, who holds French citizenship, was detained at the Paris airport on the evening of August 24. According to French media, the investigation believes the entrepreneur to be involved in crimes related to terrorism, fraud and drug trafficking due to the lack of moderation on Telegram. The Paris prosecutor's office promised to comment on the situation on August 26.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

