Telegram comments on the detention of its founder Pavel Durov

Telegram messenger has published an official statement in response to reports of the detention of its founder Pavel Durov in Paris. Representatives of the platform emphasized that the company complies with all laws of the European Union, in particular the Law on Digital Services, and stressed that Durov “has nothing to hide,” UNN reports .

Details

Telegram also stated that their content moderation meets industry standards and is constantly being improved. The company called absurd the accusations that the platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of the service by users.

The incident with Durov's detention came to light after a report by French TV channel TF1, which said that the Telegram founder was detained at the Paris airport on charges related to insufficient moderation on the platform.

