Telegram channels of the russian federation spread false statements about the escape of the leadership of Kharkiv region

russian Telegram channels are spreading false information about the disappearance of the leadership of the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

Details

russian Telegram channels are reportedly actively disseminating unconfirmed information about the disappearance of the Kharkiv region's leadership, claiming that it was due to an attempted offensive by russian forces.

However, according to reliable information provided by the deputy head of the regional military administration, Roman Semenyukha, the management of the Kharkiv RMA is fully located in Kharkiv and is actively performing its duties.

The information about the absence of leadership in the Kharkiv region is a pure lie that has no basis in reality. The russian media have repeatedly spread fake news about the flight of the Ukrainian government, and each time it turned out to be manipulation and lies.

