In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians continue to set up militaristic camps for Ukrainian children. Gauleiters have announced the creation of the "Warrior" club in Zaporizhzhia. It will be opened on the basis of a children's camp, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

"A center for military sports training and patriotic education of young people called 'Warrior' will appear in Zaporizhzhia region, to be opened on the basis of the children's health camp 'Iskra'," the statement reads.

Details

According to the Resistance, the club will teach teenagers firearms and engineering training, i.e. prepare them for service in the Russian army. All this under the supervision of occupying instructors from Russia. They also plan to give children brainwashing lectures about the war and "Russian history.

The Center for National Resistance noted that "volunteers" and "instructors" will end their careers sooner than they think.