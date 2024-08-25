Targeted attacks on the media have become a systemic military tactic of the Russian Federation: Foreign Ministry on the strike on Kramatorsk

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, where two foreign journalists were wounded, calling it deliberate and disgusting. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi and emphasized that targeted attacks on the media have become a systemic military tactic of Russia, UNN reports .

Another disgusting and deliberate Russian strike on residential areas of Kramatorsk last night, wounding foreign media journalists in a hotel. Targeting the media has become a systematic military tactic of Russia. These barbaric war crimes must be condemned, prosecuted and punished - Tychy wrote in X.

Addendum

It was reported that Russian troops attacked, allegedly with an Iskander-M missile, in Kramatorsk. Two foreign journalists were injured in the shelling. Another of their colleagues is probably under the rubble.