Taking DNA samples abroad for relatives of missing Ukrainians extended for an indefinite period - Ministry of Internal Affairs

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Taking DNA samples abroad for relatives of missing Ukrainians extended for an indefinite period - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has announced an indefinite extension of the collection of DNA samples from relatives of missing persons living abroad. This DNA information will be added to the Central Register of Human Genetic Traits for comparison in the process of searching for missing persons.

DNA sampling abroad from relatives of missing persons has been extended indefinitely. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Timchenko on the air of "United News", UNN reports.

This promotion has been extended. And this function has been extended. And we will continue to work in this direction until the need for it disappears.

- Timchenko said.

Details

As of January 15, 84 citizens have applied for DNA sampling. They will be able to submit their biological samples at the designated addresses. This information will then be placed in the Central Register of Human Genetic Traits for comparison with the DNA profiles already contained therein.

37 citizens applied for DNA sampling in Poland, and more than 20 in Germany. There were also applications in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Spain and Turkey. Leonid Tymchenko emphasized that the opportunity to provide DNA samples abroad to search for missing relatives will be available until the need arises.

Optional

Currently, the Unified Register of Missing Persons contains about 17,000 people. In early autumn, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances began working.

During this period, a call center was set up, and it became possible to submit requests through the website, create a questionnaire, and fill it out so that there would be a single analytical platform and all questionnaires from citizens looking for their relatives could be processed. In addition, representatives of the Ombudsman's Office are currently working in 13 regions of Ukraine.

Presentation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Davos: eAccounts, car customs clearance in Diia and other Ukrainian digital reforms16.01.24, 00:22 • 117582 views

Recall

In January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Ukrainians have the opportunity to submit DNA samples to identify missing relatives in six EU countries and Turkey.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat Ukraine has started collecting information on the collection of DNA samples abroad to search for missing persons on the territory of Ukraine.

Tatiana Salganik

Society

