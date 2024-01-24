Taking DNA samples abroad for relatives of missing Ukrainians extended for an indefinite period - Ministry of Internal Affairs

DNA sampling abroad from relatives of missing persons has been extended indefinitely. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Timchenko on the air of "United News", UNN reports.

This promotion has been extended. And this function has been extended. And we will continue to work in this direction until the need for it disappears. - Timchenko said.

As of January 15, 84 citizens have applied for DNA sampling. They will be able to submit their biological samples at the designated addresses. This information will then be placed in the Central Register of Human Genetic Traits for comparison with the DNA profiles already contained therein.

37 citizens applied for DNA sampling in Poland, and more than 20 in Germany. There were also applications in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Spain and Turkey. Leonid Tymchenko emphasized that the opportunity to provide DNA samples abroad to search for missing relatives will be available until the need arises.

Currently, the Unified Register of Missing Persons contains about 17,000 people. In early autumn, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances began working.

During this period, a call center was set up, and it became possible to submit requests through the website, create a questionnaire, and fill it out so that there would be a single analytical platform and all questionnaires from citizens looking for their relatives could be processed. In addition, representatives of the Ombudsman's Office are currently working in 13 regions of Ukraine.

In January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Ukrainians have the opportunity to submit DNA samples to identify missing relatives in six EU countries and Turkey.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat Ukraine has started collecting information on the collection of DNA samples abroad to search for missing persons on the territory of Ukraine.