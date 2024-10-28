Syrskyi visits Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Zaporizhzhia sector: discusses supply of drones and ammunition
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector. He discussed with the commanders the state of supply of units and preparations for the winter period.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine participating in the defense operation in Zaporizhzhia region. During the meeting with the commanders, he discussed the state of supply of the units and the operational situation on the ground. This was reported by UNN with reference to Syrsky's statement.
He worked in units and subdivisions participating in the defense operation in Zaporizhzhya region. Combat actions of varying intensity continue in this part of the frontline. The enemy is using attack and bombing aircraft, drones of all types in combination with artillery and mortar fire
According to him, the command seeks to strengthen the defense of troops in the most difficult areas of the front and ensure maximum stability of the defense line.
I met with brigade commanders. We analyzed in detail the situation in the combat areas, the state of supply of ammunition, UAVs and electronic warfare equipment to the units. Special attention was paid to preparations for defense operations in the autumn and winter period
