Syrsky: Ukraine is looking for smarter approaches due to Russia's superiority in technology
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky said that Ukraine is forced to look for more effective methods of warfare because of Russia's superiority in technology. He emphasized the importance of using terrain, engineering structures and technologies, including drones.
In an interview with CNN, General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that Russia's superiority in the number of vehicles, aircraft, missiles and artillery forces Ukraine to look for more intelligent and effective approaches to warfare, UNN reports .
Details
He emphasized the importance of utilizing terrain features, engineering structures, and technological advantages, including the development of drones and other high-tech weapons.
“We can't fight like they do, so we have to use the most effective approaches,” Syrsky said.
