Syrsky: Ukraine is looking for smarter approaches due to Russia's superiority in technology

In an interview with CNN, General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that Russia's superiority in the number of vehicles, aircraft, missiles and artillery forces Ukraine to look for more intelligent and effective approaches to warfare, UNN reports .

He emphasized the importance of utilizing terrain features, engineering structures, and technological advantages, including the development of drones and other high-tech weapons.

“We can't fight like they do, so we have to use the most effective approaches,” Syrsky said.

