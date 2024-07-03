Syrsky told about the biggest problems at the front

At present, the main problematic issue for commanders of any level is manning units and subunits with motivated, well-trained military personnel. Another problematic issue is the provision of modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively fighting enemy UAVs. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a week of work on the Eastern direction, UNN reports .

Syrsky emphasized that fierce fighting of varying intensity continues everywhere. Compared to the previous trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk sector has been added, where the soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade are heroically reducing the number of enemy hordes every day.

The situation in the Pokrovske sector remains difficult. The enemy, aiming to break through our defenses, once again replaced the strike units whose assault units had completely lost their combat capability and continued their offensive.

Despite the high losses in armored vehicles, the enemy continues to use them in combination with intense artillery fire and fpv drone strikes.

Despite the reinforcement of our units with reserves, this area requires constant attention and additional ammunition and firepower.

In other areas, the intensity of hostilities decreased, while the active front line increased.

The purpose of my work, as before, is to study the situation directly in the combat areas, promptly resolve problematic issues without bureaucratic procedures, study the combat experience of our troops and implement it in the training of servicemen and units, as well as provide effective assistance to commanders in planning and conducting combat operations. wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, we have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, especially bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them. This is the key to our success and saving the lives of our soldiers.

Upon his arrival, Syrsky will begin implementing proposals to improve the tactical medicine system and integrate it into the Medical Forces vertical, which will give us certain advantages in the efficiency and quality of medical care.

Another important area of change is the adaptation of the basic training program for military personnel on actions in the conditions of complete domination of drones on the battlefield.

Another meeting with UAV unit commanders is also planned to exchange experience in the use and further development of this promising type of weapon.

