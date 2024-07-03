$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73975 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175256 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221057 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136358 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180742 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149099 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197646 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Syrsky told about the biggest problems at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23866 views

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the main problems at the front are manning units with motivated, well-trained personnel and providing them with modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment to effectively combat enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

Syrsky told about the biggest problems at the front

At present, the main problematic issue for commanders of any level is manning units and subunits with motivated, well-trained military personnel.  Another problematic issue is the provision of modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively fighting enemy UAVs. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a week of work on the Eastern direction, UNN reports .

Details

Syrsky emphasized that fierce fighting of varying intensity continues everywhere. Compared to the previous trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk sector has been added, where the soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade  are heroically reducing the number of enemy hordes every day.

The situation in the Pokrovske sector remains difficult. The enemy, aiming to break through our defenses, once again replaced the strike units whose assault units had completely lost their combat capability and continued their offensive.

Despite the high losses in armored vehicles, the enemy continues to use them in combination with intense artillery fire and fpv drone strikes.

Despite the reinforcement of our units with reserves, this area requires constant attention and additional ammunition and firepower.

In other areas, the intensity of hostilities decreased, while the active front line increased.

The purpose of my work, as before, is to study the situation directly in the combat areas, promptly resolve problematic issues without bureaucratic procedures, study the combat experience of our troops and implement it in the training of servicemen and units, as well as provide effective assistance to commanders in planning and conducting combat operations.

wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, we have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, especially bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them.  This is the key to our success and saving the lives of our soldiers.

Addendum Addendum

Upon his arrival, Syrsky will begin implementing proposals to improve the tactical medicine system and integrate it into the Medical Forces vertical, which will give us certain advantages in the efficiency and quality of medical care.

Another important area of change is the adaptation of the basic training program for military personnel on actions  in the conditions of complete domination of drones on the battlefield.

Another meeting with UAV unit commanders is also planned to exchange experience in the use and further development of this promising type of weapon.

Syrsky had a conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff02.07.24, 23:30 • 54098 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
